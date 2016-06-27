At Health.com, you have a right to expect:
• Up-to-date information in plain English—balanced and based on our best understanding of the research
• A clear distinction between our content and that of advertisers
• Direction to the best health information on the Web, even if it's on a competitor's site
• Respect for the human dimensions of health: emotional support, positive attitudes, hope, and communication
• Acknowledgment of the challenges (including financial) of dealing with disease and the health-care system
• Two-way communication: We will listen to our users and reply personally when we can
• An opportunity to tell your stories and communicate with other users