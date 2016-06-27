Editorial Policy

What Our Editorial Independence Means to You

Health.com is a free, advertiser-supported website that's editorially independent so that we can bring you unbiased, accurate information—not just the clinical facts—on a wide range of health issues. Advertiser content may appear on Health.com pages, but it will be clearly marked as such.



Accuracy and Review of Content

Hundreds of doctors, experts, patients, and advocates have been interviewed during the production of our original content. Our content is also fact-checked and reviewed periodically for accuracy.



Our Point of View on Science and Medicine

At Health.com, we're awed by the achievements of science in the field of medicine. At the same time, we understand that the practice of medicine is a human art as well as a science. Health is the province of individuals, not systems. Every health story is valid, every experience unique. We're most interested in the patient experience. We believe that patients should question everything, including their doctors, but also seek the best possible relationship with their caregivers: physicians, nurses, therapists, and all the underappreciated people who work in the health-care system.



Information is a critical tool for patient participation in the healing process. It's also important when navigating the health-care system, which can be complicated, frustrating, and expensive. We respect the importance of integrated approaches to health care, and we strive to provide perspective on natural and alternative remedies where relevant.



Keep in mind that health is a constantly changing field, with different approaches and standards of practice from doctor to doctor, expert to expert, hospital to hospital, and city to city. We urge consumers to seek information from many trusted sources and draw their own questions and conclusions in consultation with physicians and other experts.

