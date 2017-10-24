Contact Health

Send Us Email

Click here to submit your questions, comments, or feedback about Health.com and Health magazine. Please contact Customer Service below for specific questions regarding your magazine subscription.



Health Magazine Customer Service

For information about your subscription, or to renew or buy a gift subscription visit our Online Customer Service, or call 800-274-2522.



Advertise on Health.com



Health.com is pleased to offer custom solutions tailored to meet your specific brand needs. Advertiser opportunities include media placement, sponsored programs, branded content integration, and interactive tools. Health.com also offers various levels of exclusivity. Please contact:



Kevin White

VP, Publisher



Customer Service & Subscription Information



1-800-274-2522