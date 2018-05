The average American spends over two hours a day in front of the computer. All that time could add up to pain and strain, especially for those with arthritis.



The 3M Ergonomic Mouse ($58; amazon.com) got a nod from the Arthritis Foundation for making that screen time a little more comfortable. The mouse has a vertical design that keeps the hand in an easier, handshake position and relies on the thumb muscles to do the clicking, easing the wrist muscles.



Another gift treasured by those whose rheumatoid arthritis has made typing too strenuous is Dragon Naturally Speaking voice recognition software ($100; nuance.com). Once you train your Dragon, it recognizes your voice commands and types up whatever you dictate, at a rate of at least 100 words a minute—faster than the speediest transcribers!