Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the joints. Although it shares some symptoms with osteoarthritis, the  type of arthritis that usually occurs in older people due to wear and tear on joints, there are some key differences. Rheumatoid arthritis can attack at any age, can come on rapidly, and may be accompanied by other symptoms, such as fatigue.

00-coping-rheumatoid-arthritis-tie-shoes-exercise-mature

27 Tips for Coping With Rheumatoid Arthritis

healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, cod, fish

The Surprising Benefit of Eating Fish

rheumatoid-arthritis-body

5 Things You Need to Know About Rheumatoid Arthritis

rheumatoid-arthritis

FDA Approves Erelzi, a Biosimilar Version of Enbrel, for Rheumatoid Arthritis

cryotherapy-frozen

FDA Calls BS on Spa Industry’s Cryotherapy Claims

rheumatoid-arthritis-body

10 Ways Rheumatoid Arthritis Affects the Body

ease-rheumatoid-pain

10 Ways to Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

ra-joint-pain

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet Tips

rheumatoid-arthritis-ra-symptoms-doctor

8 Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis Pain? Study Says That Acetaminophen Won't Help

My Rheumatoid Arthritis Test Was Negative, But I Still Had RA

Teresa Shaffer, 46, of Morgantown, W. Va., had a history of chronic pain going back to an osteoarthritis diagnosis in her 20s.

A Biologic Helped Me Conquer RA

Kathy Lubbers battled rheumatoid arthritis for more than 20 years

osteoarthritis

Achy Hands? Knuckle Replacement May Be An Option

Some Days I Couldn't Get Out of Bed Due to Pain

Lisa Rushing, 38, was in pain for decades before being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

swine-flu-doctor

Why It&#39;s Hard to Stick With Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

In the Future You Might Be Able to Take Ibuprofen Via a Skin Patch

3 Conditions That Make Your Joints Hurt

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Crack Your Knuckles

The Birth Control Pill Might Help Rheumatoid Arthritis

exercise-pain-pool

15 Exercises for People in Pain