Is Texting a Relationship 'Do' or 'Don't'?

It depends on your message. While hitting "send" on little love notes can enhance your bond, tapping out your frustrations is a bad idea, finds new research in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy. "You might not realize that texting can do any harm, since you can't see your partner's immediate reaction," notes study co-author Lori Schade, PhD, a family therapist in Salt Lake City. But because it's hard to show emotional cues in such a brief format, people resort to overly aggressive (and often hurtful) language. Bottom line: Think before sending.

