Is Texting a Relationship 'Do' or 'Don't'?

Getty Images
It depends on your message, new research says.
It depends on your message. While hitting "send" on little love notes can enhance your bond, tapping out your frustrations is a bad idea, finds new research in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy. "You might not realize that texting can do any harm, since you can't see your partner's immediate reaction," notes study co-author Lori Schade, PhD, a family therapist in Salt Lake City. But because it's hard to show emotional cues in such a brief format, people resort to overly aggressive (and often hurtful) language. Bottom line: Think before sending.
