A Hug a Day Keeps Cheating Away



Getty Images

The key to a monogamous relationship might just be a warm embrace—or two.

It's all thanks to the bonding hormone oxytocin, which gets a natural boost from any form of physical intimacy, including hugging.

In a new study, men in relationships given a dose of oxytocin were more likely to avoid standing close to a beautiful woman they'd just met compared with men who weren't given oxytocin.

Upshot: While there's no guarantee of fidelity, a good cuddle may just keep him from having eyes for anyone but you.

Read more: