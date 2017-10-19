What Pink, Scarlett Johansson, and Other Stars Really Think About Monogamy 

“There are moments when I look at [my husband] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant...he’s like a rock,” Pink recently told The Guardian, adding that her hubby of 11 years is a better father to their children than she ever could have imagined.

Yet the singer doesn’t feel head over heels for her beau all the time: “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common... Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”

The bottom line, according to Pink? “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”