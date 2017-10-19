What Pink, Scarlett Johansson, and Other Stars Really Think About Monogamy
Celebrities get real about the struggle to stay faithful in a relationship.
October 19, 2017
Celebrities sound off
Hollywood couples may look like #RelationshipGoals when they’re on the red carpet or snapping selfies. But stars are just like us, and they've also confronted the trials and tribulations of being in a monogamous relationship.
Take Pink, for example. “Monogamy is work!” the Grammy-winning singer told The Guardian last weekend, sounding off about how she and hubby Carey Hart have managed to remain married after 11 years and two kids. She's not the only celeb who’s gotten real about monogamy. Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, and other A-listers have also shared their thoughts about being exclusive—thoughts many of us can seriously relate to. Here's what they had to say.
2 of 8Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Pink
“There are moments when I look at [my husband] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant...he’s like a rock,” Pink recently told The Guardian, adding that her hubby of 11 years is a better father to their children than she ever could have imagined.
Yet the singer doesn’t feel head over heels for her beau all the time: “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common... Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”
The bottom line, according to Pink? “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”
3 of 8Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person,” Johansson, who has been married twice, told Playboyearlier this year. “I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing.”
While the actress isn't anti-marriage, it's clear she believes the union is no easy task: “It’s a beautiful responsibility,” she added. “But it’s a responsibility.”
4 of 8Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz
“I don’t know if anyone is really naturally monogamous,” Diaz told InStyle, a year before her marriage to Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden. “We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it’s been ingrained in us to do these things.”
5 of 8Kris Connor/Getty Images
Claire Danes
According to the Homeland star, monogamy has staying power for a reason. “I was talking to my friend recently about monogamy—is it feasible, is it realistic?” she said, in an interview with BlackBook. “I resolved that there isn’t really a better model. We just can’t shake monogamy. It definitely demands a kind of rigor and discipline and selflessness. But it’s also fun.”
6 of 8Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Woodley is no stranger to speaking up about hot topics. (The Big Little Lies actress was arrested during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline last year.) So it’s no surprise she openly questioned monogamy back in 2014.
“I just haven’t met anyone where I was like, ‘Wow, I could definitely see myself spending a season of my life with you,’” Woodley said in an interview with Marie Claire. “I don’t even know if humans are genetically made to be with one person forever.”
7 of 8Taylor Hill/Getty Images
James Franco
James Franco doesn’t think there’s only one way to be in a relationship. When Elle asked the actor whether he believes in monogamy, he replied, “I believe in it if that’s what you want. There’s a lot to be gained from various scenarios. A certain kind of intimacy and trust. But it’s not to say that monogamy is necessarily the ultimate.” Different strokes for different folks, ya feel?
8 of 8Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ethan Hawke
"My relationship with my present wife is thrilling to me and I'm committed to it. But neither she nor I know what shape the future will come in,” Hawke, who was married to Uma Thurman for six years, said in 2013. “Sexual fidelity can't be the whole thing you hang your relationship on. If you really love somebody you want them to grow, but you don't get to define how that happens. They do."