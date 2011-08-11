Being in Love Makes You a Better Athlete, Blueberry Ketchup, and 3 Steps for Perfect Ice Pops

- A good sweat may sound right up your alley, but hot yoga can be dangerous if you’re not properly prepared. Here are 10 ways to stay safe and comfortable. [DailySpark]
- If you’re a fan of the kernels at the bottom of the popcorn bag, this new snack is for you: Halfpops are partially popped corn, super crunchy, and low cal. [Vital Juice]
- Many of us claim we just need a good cry and to let it all out, but new research suggests crying might not actually make you feel any better. [TIME Healthland]
- Being diagnosed with breast cancer was surprising enough for Raymond Johnson, but now he must face another shock: Medicaid has denied coverage for his treatment because he is male. [FoxNews]
- Endurance swimmer (and 61-year-old!) Diana Nyad has had to abandon her goal of becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. [CNN]
- Ditch the added sugar and calories of store-bought brands and make your own icy treats at home. Follow these three easy steps for making the perfect pop. [Cooking Light]
- Somewhere in between syrup and jam lies a blueberry creation we never thought to try, but now can’t wait to: blueberry ketchup. [Vitamin G]
- It’s no secret that love is good for your health. Being in a committed relationship can lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, depression, and stress, and even help men survive heart attacks. But a recent study suggests it may also make you a better athlete. [FitSugar]