Being in Love Makes You a Better Athlete, Blueberry Ketchup, and 3 Steps for Perfect Ice Pops

Health.com
August 11, 2011

  • If you’re a fan of the kernels at the bottom of the popcorn bag, this new snack is for you: Halfpops are partially popped corn, super crunchy, and low cal. [Vital Juice]

  • Endurance swimmer (and 61-year-old!) Diana Nyad has had to abandon her goal of becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. [CNN]

