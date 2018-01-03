8 Celebrities Reveal Their Best Relationship Advice of All Time

Here at Health, we’re fortunate to catch up with the inspiring women who grace our covers every month. Whether it’s Brooke Shields offering wisdom on how to age beautifully or Padma Lakshmi chatting about the endometriosis foundation she launched, we feel #blessed to hear life lessons learned from women who are constantly in the spotlight.

Lucky for us, our cover stars aren't shy about dishing out relationship advice either. As the new year begins and we're all looking to start fresh and self-improve, listen to what Khloé Kardashian, Katharine McPhee, Lindsey Vonn, and other celebs know about commitment, breakups, what to look for in a partner, and keeping love strong.

Katharine McPhee

Marrying at 23 (and then divorcing seven years later) taught Katharine McPhee a thing or two about committing to someone for life. “I do still believe in marriage, but I don’t know if I ever will get married again,” the actress and singer told Health in our December 2017 issue. “I feel a really good sense of strength being independent and not being reliant on somebody.”

Khloe Kardashian

For Khloé Kardashian, the key to any relationship is making the other person—whether it's a romantic partner, family member, or friend—feel appreciated. When we asked the youngest Kardashian sister what she wants to be remembered for most, she said, “For me, it’s more about how I made someone feel rather than what I did."

Kelsea Ballerini

Be like Kelsea Ballerini and stay true to you when it comes to love. “The best advice I could give to my younger self, or anyone, about relationships is to follow your heart, because it's always going to lead you to the right place,” the Unapologetically singer said in Health’s November 2017 issue. “Everyone will have opinions, whether it's on the age you should fall in love or how long you should date before you get married. Listening to anyone else's rules about love, or life, isn't fair to yourself.”

Hannah Davis

When we asked Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Davis in April 2016 why hubby Derek Jeter is right for her, she replied, “I think finding someone you truly don’t have to change for—not even a single part of you—makes you rise to the occasion. You want to find someone who is way better than you, or you think so. You’re like, 'This person is gonna bring out the best in me, and I’m gonna be a way better person this year.'”

Ashley Tisdale

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes in love; they can lead you to a relationship that's truly right. In a 2015 interview with Health, Ashley Tisdale explained how trying to make it work with an ex who was ultimately wrong for her helped her know that her husband, Chris French, was The One. “I would go over to [her ex] now and be like, ‘Thank you so much because I wouldn’t have been ready to be in this relationship [with my husband].’ It’s the harder things that make you who you are.”

Alison Sweeney

To keep the connection strong, checking in with each other is crucial, according to Alison Sweeney. “Every year on our anniversary we have a dinner date and talk about how our relationship is going,” Sweeney said, when we asked about her plans for celebrating 15 years with husband Dave Sanov in 2015. “We kind of give each other a job evaluation, which sounds a little embarrassing! We talk about our three favorite things about the other person and then three things that we could work on.” Nothing wrong with a relationship report card!

Lindsey Vonn

There's no way around it, breakups can suck—but the gold-medal skier reminded us in December 2015 that there's a major silver lining to splitting. "That’s what happens with most breakups: You really look at yourself and figure out what makes you happy, and you also have a lot more free time. I’m focusing on my job—my skiing—and I’ve been working really hard. I got a new nutritionist, and I’m just doing everything I can to be in shape for this season. And it’s paying off."

Ashley Benson

Self-proclaimed guys' girl Ashley Benson knows what she wants in a partner, and she wisely prizes personality. When we asked our March 2016 cover girl what it takes for a dude to make it out of the friend zone with her, she said, “He has to make me laugh, 100 percent. Be respectful. Personality is key. Likes to travel, and…I don’t really like guys who work out.” Don’t bet on Benson snapping sweaty gym selfies with an SO anytime soon.