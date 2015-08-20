11 Sex Tips That Are Better Than 'Female Viagra'

As the buzz continues over the FDA's approval of a libido drugÂ for women (aka "female viagra"), let us not forget thisÂ old-school truth: Plenty of proven pleasure-inducing sex tactics do not involve a prescription (or even any money). ConsiderÂ these bedroom go-tos from Health.

Start the foreplay while you're at work

Sending a partner a sexy text message can give you a good head start on arousal, says sex educator Yvonne Fulbright, PhD.

Get your "om" on

To boost desire, arousal, and your orgasm, take up yogaâthat's what happened to women who did 22 poses several times a week for three months, according to one study. Seems likeÂ the flexibility strengthens pelvic and ab muscles, which can max out your ability to climax.Â Check out these four yogaÂ moves for better sex from Health's contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee.

Eat sexy foods

You know avocados are good for your body, but turns out they're also beneficial for your libido. They're full of unsaturated fat and low in the saturated kind, so they're great for your heart and arteries. In turn, that helps keep blood flowing to the right places.

Try a change of scenery

The novelty of a new setting increases excitement, says Joel Block, PhD, a psychologist and relationship expert. Hello, shower. Hello, kitchen island.

Hold back

The longer the trip, the better the arrival: If you feel yourself getting close to orgasm, slow down and delay the pleasure, recommends sex educator Dorian Solot, author of I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide ($13, amazon.com). Keep repeating that and the payoff will be even more amazing.

Make like you're in a movie scene

Nobody's recommending that you fake it, but exaggerating moves can get you into a sexy mindset and perk up your pleasure, per clinical sexologist Eric Marlowe Garrison, an instructor of masculinity studies at the College of William and Mary. By all means,Â breathe heavily and arch your back and make some noise.

Do something thrilling (outside of bed)

Thrill-seeking activities such as watching a scary Netflix movie or going rock climbing can stimulate dopamine in the brain, and get your body revved for sex.

Get in breath sync

Devotees of tantric sexâwhich is all about focused breathingâhave found that when partners breathe in tandem, it can create a bigger buildup to orgasm and max out pleasure.

Exercise thoseÂ muscles down below

Kegels can transform feeble orgasms into fabulous ones, Solot says. How they help: KegelsÂ strengthen the pubococcygeus muscles, which contract during orgasm. If they're stronger, you could have a more intense climax. How to do Kegels: Do 10 quick contractions, then another 10 and hold for 5 to 10 seconds each. Aim for two to three sets a day.

Deal with stress

Work stress can have a downer impact on your libido, research has found. To avoidÂ getting distracted by deadlines (or, worse, your evil boss), find ways to minimize stress before the day is done. Steal a move from the French, who know a thing or two about joie de vivre, and have a relaxing petit aperitif when you're home from your commuteâa small glass of wine with a small snack, like nuts or pita chips with hummus and olives.

Try not to get tooÂ focused on the big O

While climaxing during intercourse gets all the glory, research suggests that the excitement feltÂ during foreplay can be just as pleasurableâso don't worry thatÂ you're missing out and just enjoy.

