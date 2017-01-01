Zoodles With Tomatoes and Spinach-Caper Pesto

Keep tomatoes on the counter, not in the fridge, for the best flavor and texture.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (2 tsp.)
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 3 tablespoons drained capers
  • 1/4 cup hempseed
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, plus 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Zoodles:
  • 3 large or 4 small zucchini (about 2 lb. total), trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes (about 12 oz.)
  • Parmesan shavings (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 161
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 174mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make pesto: Place 1 tablespoon of the oil and garlic in a small skillet over low heat. When mixture begins to sizzle, let cook for 30 seconds, then transfer to a food processor. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil, spinach, parsley, capers, hempseed, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; blend. (Makes 3/4 cup.)

Step 2

Make zoodles: With a spiralizer or julienne peeler, slice zucchini into noodles. Warm 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet. Add zucchini and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt; sauté until tender, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl. Add a few tablespoons pesto; gently toss. (Cover and refrigerate leftover pesto for another use.) 

Step 3

Warm remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes; season with salt and pepper. Cook, shaking pan often, until tomatoes soften and begin to burst, 5 to 10 minutes. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons water partway through to incorporate browned bits from bottom of pan. 

Step 4

Top zoodles with tomatoes and Parmesan, if desired.

