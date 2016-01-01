How to Make It

Step 1 Spiralize squash: Peel squash and cut long neck away from round bulbous part. Spiralize long neck using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized squash and cut into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2 Combine mirin and sake in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 20 seconds, taking care not to boil off much liquid; reduce heat to low and stir in miso and brown sugar. Whisk over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat; whisk in sesame oil. Let cool. Transfer to a wide heatproof glass or ceramic baking dish.

Step 3 Pat fish fillets dry and brush or rub both sides with marinade, then place in baking dish and turn over a few times in remaining marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 2 to 3 hours or up to 1 day.

Step 4 Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Divide spiralized squash between baking sheets. Toss each batch with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt. Roast for 10 minutes. Stir squash noodles and switch baking sheets back to front and top to bottom. Roast until noodles are tender and beginning to color, 5 to 10 minutes. Keep warm. Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Remove salmon from refrigerator and transfer to a plate. Add 3 tablespoons water to marinade left in baking dish and add leeks. Toss until thoroughly coated. Bake until tender, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Remove from heat and keep warm.