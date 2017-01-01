- Calories per serving 236
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 598mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Wild and Brown Rice with Pork and Apple
Rethink rice. Wild rice, a semi-aquatic grass, is rich in antioxidants and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.
How to Make It
Prepare rice according to package directions. Stir in ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cover and keep warm.
Sprinkle pork with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. Remove pork from skillet. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to skillet; add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add apple and sage; cook, stirring often, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to wilt, about 1½ minutes. Remove from heat. Return pork to skillet; stir to combine. Stir in cooked rice and sprinkle with walnuts and vinegar.