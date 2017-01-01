Wild and Brown Rice with Pork and Apple

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
18 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Adam Hickman

Rethink rice. Wild rice, a semi-aquatic grass, is rich in antioxidants and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked whole-grain brown and wild rice mix
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 ounces pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into 3/4 inch cubes
  • 4 teaspoon grapeseed oil
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 cup chopped green apple (from one small apple)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 3 cups baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 236
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 598mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare rice according to package directions. Stir in ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cover and keep warm.

Step 2

Sprinkle pork with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. Remove pork from skillet. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to skillet; add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add apple and sage; cook, stirring often, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to wilt, about 1½ minutes. Remove from heat. Return pork to skillet; stir to combine. Stir in cooked rice and sprinkle with walnuts and vinegar.

