Weeknight BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Adam Hickman
June 2016

Make double or triple the sauce to use for other meals. Keep it in the fridge, covered, for up to 2 weeks.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 1 1 1/2-lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 582mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together ketchup, vinegar, 2 tablespoons water, Worcestershire sauce, honey, onion powder and garlic powder in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Set aside 1/2 cup of the sauce to serve with pork.

Step 2

Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper and grill, turning occasionally, for 15 minutes. Brush with remaining sauce and grill, turning occasionally, until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°F, about 5 minutes. Serve with reserved 1/2 cup sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

