- Calories per serving 315
- Fat per serving 28g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 36mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 560mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 183mg
Wedge Salad With Shiitake “Bacon”
How to Make It
Make dressing: Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, parsley, chives, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic in a bowl. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
Make “bacon” bits: Preheat oven to 375°F. Place mushroom slices, oil, and salt in a bowl; toss to coat. Arrange mushrooms in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until well browned and beginning to get crisp, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Coarsely crumble mushrooms.
Make salad: Place 1/2 head romaine lettuce on each of 4 plates. Drizzle each with 2 tablespoons dressing; sprinkle evenly with “bacon” bits, tomatoes, and cheese. Refrigerate remaining dressing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.