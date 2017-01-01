Wedge Salad With Shiitake “Bacon”

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Thom Driver
Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
4
Deb Wise
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Buttermilk Dressing
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh chives
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • Shiitake “Bacon” Bits
  • 2 ounces shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon table salt
  • Salad
  • 2 6-oz. heads romaine lettuce, halved lengthwise
  • 2 plum tomatoes, diced (1 cup)
  • 1 ounce blue cheese, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 315
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 560mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 183mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make dressing: Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, parsley, chives, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic in a bowl. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

Step 2

Make “bacon” bits: Preheat oven to 375°F. Place mushroom slices, oil, and salt in a bowl; toss to coat. Arrange mushrooms in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until well browned and beginning to get crisp, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Coarsely crumble mushrooms.

Step 3

Make salad: Place 1/2 head romaine lettuce on each of 4 plates. Drizzle each with 2 tablespoons dressing; sprinkle evenly with “bacon” bits, tomatoes, and cheese. Refrigerate remaining dressing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up