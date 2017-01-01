- Calories per serving 434
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrates per serving 66g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 658mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Watermelon Grain Bowl
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Primary Ingredients - watermelon, wheat berries, cucumber, ricotta salata, and radish sprouts
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare wheat berries according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water, and drain again.
Step 2
Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Add watermelon, cucumber, and cooked wheat berries; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 shallow serving bowls; top with ricotta salata and sprouts.