Watermelon and Scallop Ceviche

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shaprio
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
6
Paige Grandjean

If you can’t find bay scallops, which are small, buy a pound of sea scallops and cut them into quarters.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium-size navel oranges
  • 1 pound bay scallops, patted dry
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest, plus 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 8 small limes)
  • 3 cups (about 1 lb.) diced seeded watermelon (about 1/3-in. dice)
  • 1 cup shaved fennel (about 3 oz.)
  • 2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup packed fresh mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 532mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Trim off ends of oranges; set oranges, cut side down, on a cutting board. Following the curve of the fruit, cut off peel and white pith. Working over a medium bowl, slice orange segments from membranes; cover and refrigerate. Squeeze juice from membranes into a separate medium bowl to equal 3/4 cup; discard membranes. Add scallops and 6 tablespoons of the lime juice to bowl with orange juice. Cover and refrigerate until scallops are opaque, about 45 minutes.

Step 2

 Drain scallop mixture; discard liquid. Place scallops in a clean bowl. Stir in orange segments, watermelon, fennel, jalapeño, honey, salt, lime zest, and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice. Drizzle with oil and top with mint. Serve with a slotted spoon.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up