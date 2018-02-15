If you haven’t tried shredding Brussels sprouts into a salad, you’ve been seriously missing out. Enter this recipe for Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad. This straightforward, 25-minute recipe features shaved Brussels sprouts, slivered almonds, and pomegranate seeds for a dish that’s savory and sweet.

To make your Brussels sprouts salad, first toast sliced almonds in your oven until they’re slightly crispy. Then, make the dressing. This one combines miso, rice vinegar, and soy sauce, to give this salad lots of tangy umami flavor. Whisk in some honey for a touch of sweetness.

After you wash and trim your Brussels sprouts, get that slaw-like texture by thinly chopping each sprout by hand. If you have a food processor, you can easily shred your sprouts by placing them inside and pulsing a couple of times for a quick rough chop.

To soften the sprouts and make the flavor pop, you’ll place your shredded veggies in a large skillet on medium heat and season with salt. Heat on the stovetop for around 3 minutes, stirring until the sprouts are tender. To finish up your wintery salad, add the dressing to the pan and toss to coat your Brussels sprouts, sauteing for 1 minute.

Top it off with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil and sprinkles with the pomegranate seeds and almonds, plus salt and pepper as desired.