Vietnamese Veggie and Rice Noodle Salad

Active Time
35 Mins
Total
Yield
4
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 large carrots, grated
  • 1 small daikon radish, peeled and grated
  • 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 avocados, halved and pitted
  • 1 1-in. piece ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 16-oz. package extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed
  • 8 ounces brown rice noodles
  • 2 cups mung bean sprouts
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • Unsalted peanuts, for garnish
  • Sriracha, for garnish (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 611
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 16g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 77g
  • Sodium per serving 380mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine carrots, radish, cucumber, vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2

Pulse avocados, ginger, 2 tablespoons water, lime juice, and garlic in a blender. Continue to process until sauce has the consistency of aioli, adding up to 2 tablespoons more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Transfer to a container with a tight-fitting lid.

Step 3

Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil. Place tofu in a single layer in skillet. Cook until brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool.

Step 4

Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse.

Step 5

Toss pickled vegetables with noodles, then divide among 4 bowls. Top with tofu, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Drizzle with avocado sauce. Garnish with peanuts and sriracha, if desired, and serve.

Recipes from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life. Copyright © 2017 Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment.

