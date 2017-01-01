How to Make It

Step 1 Make crust: Place flours, thyme, salt, baking powder, and pepper in a food processor; pulse until combined. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse sand. Drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water over top of mixture; pulse until mixture begins to clump, 2 or 3 times. Transfer mixture to a work surface; knead until dough comes together, 2 or 3 times. Shape dough into a 5-inch disk and wrap with plastic wrap; chill for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Make filling: Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery, and mushrooms to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and other vegetables are tender-crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic and thyme; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add turnips, cauliflower, and 21/2 cups broth to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Whisk together flour and remaining 1 cup broth in a small bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into broth mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and mixture has thickened, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove Dutch oven from heat; stir in peas, salt, and pepper. Cover and keep warm.