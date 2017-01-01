Vegetable Pad Thai

Robin Bashinsky

You can prep the pad thai ingredients and make the dressing a few hours ahead (dress it just before serving)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup creamy natural peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 cups spiralized yellow squash (from about 1 large squash)
  • 2 cups bean sprouts (about 5 oz.)
  • 2 cups julienned baby bok choy (from 2 heads)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots (about 4 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 12 ounces plain baked tofu, cubed
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup lightly salted dryroasted peanuts, chopped
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 359
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 630mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Whisk together peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, ketchup, sugar, ginger, and red pepper.

Step 2

 Place squash, sprouts, bok choy, carrots, mint, tofu, and 1/4 cup of the cilantro in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 serving plates or shallow bowls; top with peanuts and remaining 1/4 cup cilantro. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

