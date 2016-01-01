- Calories per serving 183
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 14g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Turmeric Golden Milk
Lauren Volo
If coconut milk is too rich for your taste buds¸ try mixing it with almond or cashew milk. Or nix it entirely and go all almond or cashew.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Blend together all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Step 2
Pour mixture into pop molds and freeze for 1 hour, then insert sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours more.
Adapted from Glow Pops: Super Easy Superfood Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best. Copyright 2016 by Liz Moody. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.