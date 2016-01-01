Turmeric Golden Milk

Lauren Volo
Active Time
5 Mins
Total (includes freezing) Time
5 Hours 5 Mins
Yield
6 3-oz. pops
Health.com

If coconut milk is too rich for your taste buds¸ try mixing it with almond or cashew milk. Or nix it entirely and go all almond or cashew.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 cups full-fat coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 183
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Blend together all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Step 2

 Pour mixture into pop molds and freeze for 1 hour, then insert sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours more.

Adapted from Glow Pops: Super Easy Superfood Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best. Copyright 2016 by Liz Moody. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up