- Calories per serving 261
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrates per serving 24g
- Sodium per serving 633mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Smoky Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Orange power: Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins A and C, plus fiber, iron, and potassium.
How to Make It
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer turkey to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven.
Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell peppers, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in sweet potato, chipotle, and tomato paste; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.
Increase heat to high and add ale. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Cook until reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in turkey, broth, kidney beans, salt, and paprika; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until liquid has slightly reduced and sweet potato is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in vinegar.