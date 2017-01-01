Bring water, salt, pepper and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in millet; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until grains are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, about 2 minutes. Divide millet mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top each evenly with banana, mango, maple syrup, coconut flakes and pistachios.