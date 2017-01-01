Tropical Breakfast Bowl

Jennifer Causey, Food Styling: Chelesa Zimmer, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Adam Hickman

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups water
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3/4 cup uncooked millet
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped banana (from 1 small banana)
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/3 cup pistachios, toasted and chopped
  • 1 small ripe mango, peeled and sliced
  • 3/4 cup coconut milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 485
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 67g
  • Sodium per serving 138mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Bring water, salt, pepper and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in millet; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until grains are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, about 2 minutes. Divide millet mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top each evenly with banana, mango, maple syrup, coconut flakes and pistachios.

Chef's Notes

Cook this meal up to 3 days in advance. Let cool, place in a container, cover, and refrigerate.

