Tomato-Curry Poached Eggs

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Deb Wise
January 2017

This is spicy! Serve plain yogurt on the side for anyone who wants to cool things down.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 2 tablespoons mild harissa
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 517mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

1 Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add harissa, garlic, curry, honey, cumin, ginger and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to mediumlow and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 2

2 Break 1 egg into a custard cup. Gently slip egg into sauce as close as possible to surface. Repeat with remaining eggs, leaving space between eggs in skillet. Cover and cook just until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. (Eggs will continue to cook after skillet is removed from heat.) Top with scallions.

