Tomato-Cheddar Cornbread

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
10
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for pan
  • 1 1/2 cups cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat four
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 3/4 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, plus 2 Tbsp. (optional)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 596mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Butter an 11-by-7-inch glass baking dish.

Step 2

Whisk cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1¼ teaspoons salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and cayenne, if desired, in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, and honey until combined. Pour buttermilk mixture into cornmeal mixture and stir until nearly combined. Fold in ¾ cup cheese. Spread batter in baking dish.

Step 3

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add tomato slices, sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, undisturbed, until tomatoes begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Carefully turn tomatoes with tongs and cook 1 minute more. Transfer to baking dish, arranging on top of batter. Pour any juices from skillet over tomatoes. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese, if desired.

Step 4

Bake until cornbread is golden and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool in baking dish on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes before serving.

