Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

These make lovely finger foods. Go with the smaller, inner bibb lettuce leaves.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 large navel orange)
  • 6 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh garlic (from about 6 cloves)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 ounces hot shredded boneless, skinless rotisserie chicken breast (about 2 cups)
  • 8 large Bibb lettuce leaves (about 2 oz.)
  • 3/4 cup julienne-cut daikon radish (about 4 oz.)
  • 3/4 cup julienne-cut English cucumber (about 4 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts, chopped
  • 4 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 510mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, garlic, crushed red pepper, and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until slightly thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup, about 4 minutes. Combine chicken and 1/4 cup of the orange juice mixture in a medium bowl; toss to coat.

Step 2

 Divide chicken mixture among lettuce leaves. Top evenly with radish, cucumber, and peanuts. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup orange juice mixture and serve with lime wedges.

