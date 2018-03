Omit 1/2 cup oats from basic recipe; add 1/2 cup hempseed. Reduce cinnamon to 1 Tbsp.; add 1 tsp. each ground ginger and ground turmeric. Reduce olive oil to 1/4 cup; add 3 Tbsp. melted and cooled coconut oil. Add 1/2 cup goji berries to cooled granola.