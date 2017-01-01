Super Green Salad

Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
May 2016

Shaved asparagus looks very elegant. But if your spears are really thin, don’t bother.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 2 1-lb. bunches large asparagus spears
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh English peas
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces shaved Manchego cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 314mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 160mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a large pot; add 1 tablespoon salt. Have ready a bowl of ice water.

Step 2

Trim tough ends from asparagus. Cut 1 bunch diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Shave stalks of remaining asparagus with a vegetable peeler. Add diagonally cut asparagus, edamame and peas to boiling water; cook for 4 minutes. Plunge vegetables into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain well.

Step 3

Process oil, almonds, garlic and lemon zest in a blender until smooth. Add herbs and process until smooth. 

Step 4

Place dressing, shaved asparagus, cooked asparagus mixture, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl; toss to coat. Top with Manchego.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

