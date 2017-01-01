- Calories per serving 226
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 314mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 160mg
Super Green Salad
Shaved asparagus looks very elegant. But if your spears are really thin, don’t bother.
How to Make It
Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a large pot; add 1 tablespoon salt. Have ready a bowl of ice water.
Trim tough ends from asparagus. Cut 1 bunch diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Shave stalks of remaining asparagus with a vegetable peeler. Add diagonally cut asparagus, edamame and peas to boiling water; cook for 4 minutes. Plunge vegetables into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain well.
Process oil, almonds, garlic and lemon zest in a blender until smooth. Add herbs and process until smooth.
Place dressing, shaved asparagus, cooked asparagus mixture, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl; toss to coat. Top with Manchego.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016