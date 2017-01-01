- Calories per serving 106
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Strawberry Lime Panna Cottas
A cup of strawberries has nearly 150% of your daily vitamin C.
How to Make It
Place 1/2 cup of the milk in a medium bowl and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Bring remaining 1 1/2 cups milk to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Add to gelatin mixture, whisking to dissolve gelatin.
Process gelatin mixture, yogurt, 5 cups of the strawberries, 3 tablespoons of the honey and 2 tablespoons of the lime juice in a blender until smooth.
Slowly pour mixture into 10 (4-ounce) ramekins or molds. Refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.
Stir together remaining 2 cups strawberries, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Let stand 10 minutes. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the berry mixture over each panna cotta; reserve remaining for another use.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016