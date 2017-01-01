Strawberry Lime Panna Cottas

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
10 Mins
Chill Time
8 Hours
Total Time
8 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
Serves 10
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

A cup of strawberries has nearly 150% of your daily vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups regular (not unsweetened) almond milk
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons granulated unflavored gelatin (2 to 3 [1/4-oz.] envelopes)
  • 1 cup vanilla whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 7 cups sliced fresh strawberries
  • 4 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 106
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 1/2 cup of the milk in a medium bowl and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Bring remaining 1 1/2 cups milk to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Add to gelatin mixture, whisking to dissolve gelatin.

Step 2

Process gelatin mixture, yogurt, 5 cups of the strawberries, 3 tablespoons of the honey and 2 tablespoons of the lime juice in a blender until smooth.

Step 3

Slowly pour mixture into 10 (4-ounce) ramekins or molds. Refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.

Step 4

Stir together remaining 2 cups strawberries, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Let stand 10 minutes. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the berry mixture over each panna cotta; reserve remaining for another use.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

