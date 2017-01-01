- Calories per serving 32
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Strawberry Ginger Chia Jam
Chia seeds add protein and healthy fat—and thicken jam without tons of sugar.
How to Make It
Stir together all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often and breaking fruit into smaller pieces, until juices have released and mixture is a jamlike consistency, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Spoon mixture into jars or a bowl. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Also appeared in: , May, 2016