Strawberry Ginger Chia Jam

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 1/2 cups
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

Chia seeds add protein and healthy fat—and thicken jam without tons of sugar.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup sliced rhubarb stalks, thawed if frozen
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 32
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Stir together all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often and breaking fruit into smaller pieces, until juices have released and mixture is a jamlike consistency, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Spoon mixture into jars or a bowl. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Also appeared in: , May, 2016

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up