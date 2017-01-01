Strawberry Avocado Salad

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

Can’t find white balsamic vinegar? Use regular balsamic or white wine vinegar.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup finely diced fresh strawberries
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 5 cups mixed baby lettuces
  • 3 cups quartered fresh strawberries
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 167mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together diced strawberries, shallot, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Let stand 15 minutes. Slightly mash with a whisk. Whisk in oil and tarragon; reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing mixture.

Step 2

Add lettuces and quartered strawberries to dressing mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter or individual plates; top with avocado slices and pine nuts. Drizzle with reserved dressing.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up