- Calories per serving 138
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 420mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Jennifer Causey
The takeout classic gets an upgrade with radishes, cashews and chili.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Trim leafy greens from bok choy; chop greens and reserve. (You should have about 2 cups.) Cut stalks into 1-inch pieces. Discard root ends.
Step 2
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or wok over high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add bok choy stalks and onions. Stir-fry until just softened, about 2 minutes. Add reserved greens, soy sauce, sugar and chili. Stir-fry until liquid has thickened, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture and sauce to a serving bowl. Top with cashews, radish slices and sesame seeds; serve immediately.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016