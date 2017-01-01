Stir-Fried Baby  Bok Choy

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

The takeout classic gets an upgrade with radishes, cashews and chili.

Ingredients

  • 6 heads baby bok choy
  • 2 tablespoons dark sesame oil
  • 2 spring onions or 1 bunch scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 Fresno chili, very thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped cashews
  • 3 small radishes, very thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 138
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 420mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim leafy greens from bok choy; chop greens and reserve. (You should have about 2 cups.) Cut stalks into 1-inch pieces. Discard root ends.

Step 2

Heat a large cast-iron skillet or wok over high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add bok choy stalks and onions. Stir-fry until just softened, about 2 minutes. Add reserved greens, soy sauce, sugar and chili. Stir-fry until liquid has thickened, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture and sauce to a serving bowl. Top with cashews, radish slices and sesame seeds; serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

