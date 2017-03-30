Health

Stawberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

strawberry-balsamic-vinaigrette-salad-dressing

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh strawberries (about 5 1/2 oz.), hulled
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves or chopped fresh basil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation


  1. Blend all ingredients except salt and pepper in a high-speed blender until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Print

  • Yield: 1 1/4 cups

This Recipe Is

Beth Lipton