Stawberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh strawberries (about 5 1/2 oz.), hulled
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon raw honey
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves or chopped fresh basil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
Blend all ingredients except salt and pepper in a high-speed blender until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.