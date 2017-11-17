The idea of adding blue-green algae to your morning meal may sound strange. But it’s actually a super-healthy (and tasty) move. In this oatmeal breakfast bar recipe, spirulina powder adds protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The green stuff may even help you ward off a cold: Studies have shown that spirulina boosts immune system function, so enjoying some of the algae at breakfast is a great way to start the day.

The bars also contain sunflower seeds, pepitas, and flaxseed, which provide fiber and more belly-filling protein. Raw honey supplies some sweetness, and if it’s from a local supplier, may help fight against allergies.

This recipe makes a nutritious on-the-go breakfast, but it’s also an easy-to-pack snack option for later in the day (and one that won’t leave you with the energy crash that follows a sugar-laden granola bar).