Spirulina Sunflower Bars

Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
16 bars
Deb Wise

The idea of adding blue-green algae to your morning meal may sound strange. But it’s actually a super-healthy (and tasty) move. In this oatmeal breakfast bar recipe, spirulina powder adds protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The green stuff may even help you ward off a cold: Studies have shown that spirulina boosts immune system function, so enjoying some of the algae at breakfast is a great way to start the day.

The bars also contain sunflower seeds, pepitas, and flaxseed, which provide fiber and more belly-filling protein. Raw honey supplies some sweetness, and if it’s from a local supplier, may help fight against allergies.

This recipe makes a nutritious on-the-go breakfast, but it’s also an easy-to-pack snack option for later in the day (and one that won’t leave you with the energy crash that follows a sugar-laden granola bar).

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup raw, unsalted sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 cup raw, unsalted pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 tablespoons flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons spirulina powder
  • 1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/3 cup sunflower butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup raw honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 210
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 118mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment, allowing paper to extend over sides of pan to create handles.

Step 2

Combine oats, sunflower seeds, and pepitas on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until fragrant and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl; stir in coconut, flaxseed, and spirulina powder.

Step 3

Stir together oil, sunflower butter, and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Stir in honey and remove from heat. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture; stir well to combine. Firmly press mixture into prepared pan. Chill for 1 hour.

Step 4

Using parchment handles, remove mixture from pan. Cut into 16 2-inch bars. Serve bars immediately or wrap in plastic and store in refrigerator.

