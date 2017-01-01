How to Make It

Step 1 Place garlic and 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over low heat. Cook until garlic begins to sizzle, about 30 seconds; transfer to a food processor.

Step 2 Add chickpeas, pumpkin, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, harissa, honey, and 2 tablespoons oil to food processor. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl as needed. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. (Add additional harissa for more heat, if desired.)