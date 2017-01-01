- Calories per serving 136
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 347mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Spicy Pumpkin Hummus
If you prefer your hummus on the mild side, leave out the harissa.
How to Make It
Place garlic and 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over low heat. Cook until garlic begins to sizzle, about 30 seconds; transfer to a food processor.
Add chickpeas, pumpkin, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, harissa, honey, and 2 tablespoons oil to food processor. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl as needed. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. (Add additional harissa for more heat, if desired.)
Transfer to a bowl; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop. To serve, drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepitas and paprika, if desired.