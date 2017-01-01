How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2 Place tortillas on a large baking sheet, and bake for 10 minutes, or until crispy. Let cool.

Step 3 Meanwhile, mix together crabmeat, lime zest and juice, mayonnaise, paprika, garlic powder, chopped cilantro, chili flakes, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl until combined. Refrigerate until ready to build the tostada.

Step 4 Place black beans, chili powder, 2 tablespoons water, and a pinch of salt in a blender. Blend until it reaches a smooth, saucelike consistency.