- Calories per serving 467
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 131mg
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrates per serving 43g
- Sugar per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 1092mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 235mg
Spicy Crab and Avocado Tostadas
Kristin Cavallari
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Step 2
Place tortillas on a large baking sheet, and bake for 10 minutes, or until crispy. Let cool.
Step 3
Meanwhile, mix together crabmeat, lime zest and juice, mayonnaise, paprika, garlic powder, chopped cilantro, chili flakes, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl until combined. Refrigerate until ready to build the tostada.
Step 4
Place black beans, chili powder, 2 tablespoons water, and a pinch of salt in a blender. Blend until it reaches a smooth, saucelike consistency.
Step 5
Mash avocado with cumin and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.
Adapted from True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar. Copyright © 2018 by Kristin Cavallari.