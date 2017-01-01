Spicy Crab and Avocado Tostadas

Kristin Cavallari
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 small corn tortillas
  • 16 ounces cooked lump crabmeat
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
  • Pink Himalayan salt
  • 1 15-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 large avocado
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 cup fire-roasted salsa
  • 1 cup shredded lettuce
  • Few fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 131mg
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 43g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 1092mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 235mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Place tortillas on a large baking sheet, and bake for 10 minutes, or until crispy. Let cool.

Step 3

Meanwhile, mix together crabmeat, lime zest and juice, mayonnaise, paprika, garlic powder, chopped cilantro, chili flakes, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl until combined. Refrigerate until ready to build the tostada.

Step 4

Place black beans, chili powder, 2 tablespoons water, and a pinch of salt in a blender. Blend until it reaches a smooth, saucelike consistency.

Step 5

Mash avocado with cumin and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

Adapted from True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar. Copyright © 2018 by Kristin Cavallari.

