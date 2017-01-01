Spicy Braised Carrots, Fennel and Chickpeas

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
This dish is best when cooked a few hours (or even a day) in advance. Rewarm gently on the stove before eating.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or avocado oil
  • 1 large fennel bulb (about 1 lb.), quartered, cored, and thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
  • 3 medium carrots (about 3 oz. each), halved lengthwise and cut diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 2 cups)
  • 2 large shallots (about 3.5 oz. each), thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 medium cloves garlic, thinly sliced (about 2 tsp.)
  • 1 tablespoon harissa
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper Cooked couscous, rice, or other grain, optional
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 218
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 681mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add fennel, carrots, and shallots and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to caramelize, 5 to 8 minutes. Add chickpeas and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Stir in harissa and oregano; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.

Step 2

Add wine and stir to loosen any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until wine has almost evaporated, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until carrots are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Stir in lemon juice; cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

Divide cooked couscous among 4 shallow bowls, if desired. Top with vegetables and sprinkle with parsley.

