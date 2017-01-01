Spelt, Toasted Oat, and Pomegranate Scones

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
36 Mins
Yield
10 scones
Deb Wise
December 2016

Store pomegranate arils covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days¸ or freeze for up to 6 months.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked regular rolled oats
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup spelt flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-in.-thick slices
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds (arils)
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 32g
  • Sodium per serving 278mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Spread oats on baking sheet and place in oven. Preheat oven to 375°F. (Do not remove baking sheet while oven preheats.) Leave baking sheet in oven until oats are lightly toasted, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool for 5 minutes. (Do not turn off oven.)

Step 2

Add all-purpose flour, spelt flour, baking powder and salt to bowl with oats; whisk until combined. Cut butter into flour mixture with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add pomegranate seeds; toss until combined and well coated with flour mixture. Add milk, honey and vanilla, stirring until just combined. (Dough will be sticky and slightly wet.)

Step 3

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 4 or 5 times with floured hands. Pat dough into a 10-inch circle on lined baking sheet. Cut dough into 10 wedges, cutting into but not through dough.

Step 4

Whisk together egg and water in a small bowl. Lightly brush egg wash over dough; discard remaining egg wash. Sprinkle dough evenly with sugar. Bake scones until golden, 25 to 28 minutes.

