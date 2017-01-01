- Calories per serving 126
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 194mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 249mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Spanish Deviled Eggs
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Mayonnaise made with avocado oil is loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, as well as fat-soluble vitamins D and E.
How to Make It
Step 1
1 Place eggs in a saucepan with enough cold water to cover by 2 inches; bring to a boil over high heat. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand for 12 minutes. Drain. Plunge eggs into a bowl of ice water; let stand until cold, about 15 minutes. Carefully peel and halve eggs lengthwise.
Step 2
2 Spoon egg yolks into a bowl. Add mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, paprika and black pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth and well combined. Stir in piquillo peppers.
Step 3
3 Spoon or pipe mixture into egg white halves. Top with chives and additional paprika, if desired.