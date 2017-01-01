Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs

Active Time
40 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Deb Wise and Deb Wise
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 2 lb. spaghetti squash
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 26.46-oz. pkg. strained tomatoes (such as Pomì)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 12 ounces grass-fed ground beef
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 110g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 743mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 259mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F; line a baking sheet with parchment. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Discard seeds and membranes. Rub cut sides of squash with 1 tablespoon oil. Place squash, cut sides down, on baking sheet. Bake until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Scrape insides with a fork to remove spaghettilike strands. Keep warm.

Step 2

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté onion until tender, about 6 minutes. Add red pepper and 1 tablespoon each garlic and oregano; sauté 1 minute. Add tomatoes and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in vinegar.

Step 3

Increase oven to 450°F; mist a baking sheet with cooking spray. Grind oats in a food processor. Place oats and remaining 1 tablespoon each garlic and oregano and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper in a bowl. Add beef, egg, and 1/4 cup cheese; stir until just combined. Shape into 12 meatballs and place on baking sheet; bake until lightly browned, about 8 minutes.

Step 4

Add meatballs to tomato mixture. Cook over low heat until a thermometer inserted in mixture registers 160°F, about 5 minutes. Divide squash among 4 plates; top each with 3 meatballs, sauce, and remaining cheese.

