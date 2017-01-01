Souffle Omelet With Swiss Chard and Mixed Herbs

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Swiss chard
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot (from about 1 small shallot)
  • 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 5 large eggs, separated
  • 1/4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons torn fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons torn fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 234mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 673mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove stems from Swiss chard; reserve for another use. Chop Swiss chard leaves and set aside.

Step 2

 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and increase heat to medium-high. Cook mushrooms until they release their liquid and brown lightly, about 7 minutes. Add Swiss chard leaves, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper; cook until leaves are wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to a bowl and wipe skillet clean with paper towels.

Step 3

 Beat egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk together egg yolks and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a separate bowl. Using a spatula, carefully fold egg whites into yolks just until combined.

Step 4

 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium heat. Spread egg mixture evenly in skillet. Cook until a crust begins to form, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle with vegetable mixture and cheese.

Step 5

 Bake until omelet has risen and looks puffy, about 3 minutes. Using a spatula, carefully transfer to a cutting board. Sprinkle with basil, parsley, and chives and cut into 8 wedges. Serve immediately.

Adapted from 100% Real by Sam Talbot. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

