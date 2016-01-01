Sole en Papillote

Keller + Keller Photography
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
May 2016

The sole can be prepped several hours in advance; keep until ready to cook.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 4- to 6-oz. sole fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 201
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 749mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

Step 2

Cut 4 (12-inch) square sheets of parchment. Fold each in half, then open parchment and put a fillet on 1 side of crease line. Season fillets with salt and pepper and sprinkle with garlic and oil. Lay basil, tomatoes and scallions evenly across top of each fillet. Close parchment and crease edges together in a narrow fold to seal.

Step 3

Lay packets on a large baking sheet and bake until puffed and golden, 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, place packets on plates and slice open with a knife, taking care not to get burned by the steam.

Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

