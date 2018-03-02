It’s as simple as it is comforting.

Get ready to preheat your oven for your new favorite weekday dish. With four main ingredients and just one sheet pan, this plate of chicken and vegetables can be all yours in just 30 minutes.

Chicken thighs are packed with protein; fingerling potatoes have more than 60 different types of phytonutrients; and the veggies speak for themselves. Brussels sprouts are full of vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fiber.

This recipe shows you how to season the chicken thighs with a homemade rub before placing them on half of your baking sheet. Once you’ve seasoned the vegetables, distribute them evenly onto the other side. Prepare a vinaigrette made of vinegar, mustard, honey, and salt, and drizzle it onto your cooked chicken and vegetables.

Each serving is 425 calories, has 7 grams of fiber, and contains just 1 gram of added sugar.