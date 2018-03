Whisk together mayonnaise, dill, vinegar, buttermilk, honey, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a bowl.

Step 2

Spread lettuce on a platter; arrange tomatoes on top. Toss together corn, cucumber, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange corn mixture and trout over tomatoes. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with basil.