- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Sodium per serving 599mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Skirt Steak Tacos
Greg Dupree
Beef is an excellent source of vitamin B12, essential for energy.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Sprinkle steak with salt, pepper and cumin. Rub steak with onion and lime zest. Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill steak, covered with grill lid, until done, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill; let stand 10 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.
Step 2
Stir together tomato, radishes, lime juice and olive oil in a small bowl. Divide steak evenly among tortillas; top with tomato mixture, cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016