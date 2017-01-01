Skirt Steak Tacos

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Sprinkle steak with salt, pepper and cumin. Rub steak with onion and lime zest. Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill steak, covered with grill lid, until done, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill; let stand 10 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.