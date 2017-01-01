Shrimp-Vegetable Stir-Fry With Sesame-Ginger Sauce

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sriracha, optional
  • 1 tablespoon organic cornstarch, dissolved in 1 Tbsp. water
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or coconut oil
  • 10 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1 large red bell pepper (about 8 oz.), seeded and sliced (1 cup)
  • 2 medium carrots (about 3 oz. each), sliced (1 cup)
  • 1 cup sliced snow peas
  • 5 scallions (about 3.5 oz. total), white and light green parts sliced diagonally (slice and reserve 1 Tbsp. dark green parts)
  • 4 heads baby bok choy (about 6 oz. total), chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic (from about 4 cloves)
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Cooked rice or rice noodles, for serving, optional
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 285
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 143mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 22g
  • Sodium per serving 1146mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Whisk together soy sauce, mirin, vinegar, sesame oil, sriracha, if desired, and cornstarch mixture in a bowl.

Step 2

 Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add grapeseed oil. When it shimmers, add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms release their liquid and just begin to brown, about 8 minutes. Add bell pepper, carrots, snow peas, and scallions and cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 1 minute. Stir in bok choy; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Step 3

 Stir in ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Push vegetables to one side of skillet, add shrimp to skillet, and stir-fry until just opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 2 to 3 Tbsp. water to skillet and quickly stir to loosen any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Stir-fry, mixing all ingredients, just until water evaporates.

Step 4

 Reduce heat to medium. Quickly whisk sauce and pour into skillet. Cook, stirring, just until sauce begins to thicken and coat shrimp-vegetable mixture, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide rice among 4 shallow bowls, if desired. Spoon sir-fry mixture on top. Sprinkle with reserved dark scallion greens and sesame seeds, if desired.

