- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 575mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Shrimp With Spicy Ginger Noodles
This favorite is rich in selenium, a trace mineral that may help ward off cancer.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
Combine ginger, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce, 1/3 cup of the oil, sriracha, snow peas, scallions, bell pepper and sesame seeds in a large bowl. Add noodles; mix well with your hands. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Devein shrimp by running a sharp knife down backs to remove black streak. Rinse with cold water.
Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Toss shrimp with remaining 2 teaspoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Sear on both sides until cooked through, about 1 minute per side. Divide noodles among 4 bowls, top each with shrimp and serve.
Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016