Shrimp Burgers

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined raw medium shrimp
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 whole-grain English muffins or buns, lightly toasted
  • 8 1/4-inch- thick tomato slices (about 6 oz.)
  • 4 Bibb lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 404
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 216mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 33g
  • Sodium per serving 643mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 259mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Whisk together mayonnaise, relish, and 1/4 teaspoon of the Old Bay in a small bowl.

Step 2

 Place half of the shrimp in a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped. Add egg, garlic, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon Old Bay; pulse just until combined. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Roughly chop remaining shrimp and add to bowl. Add parsley and stir just until combined. Shape mixture into four 3 1/2-inch patties.

Step 3

 Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add patties in a single layer; cook until edges are crispy and shrimp is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 4

 Place 1 patty on bottom half of each muffin; top with 4 teaspoons of the mayonnaise mixture, tomato slices, 1 lettuce leaf, and other half of muffin.

